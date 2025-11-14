Polarizing ex-Falcon is making it clear he's not the ideal Raheem Morris successor

Following a demoralizing overtime loss in Week 10, the Atlanta Falcons have now lost four straight games. This means that for the second consecutive season, Raheem Morris has led the Dirty Birds to a four-game losing streak that has helped to effectively end all playoff hopes in Atlanta once again.

The Falcons fell to 3-6 after falling 31-25 to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, and it's seen questions about Morris' future resurface. His struggles with clock management have continued, while his continued loyalty to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson risks stunting Michael Penix Jr.'s development.

This has seen fans start to consider who could take over, and it's becoming obvious who it won't be. Despite beginning the venture into coaching earlier this season, Falcons legend Michael Vick remains a severe long shot to take over should Morris be fired at the end of another disappointing season.

Michael Vick has no business serving as Raheem Morris' successor in Atlanta

Vick is amid his first season at the helm at FCS program Norfolk State, and the results have been a disaster. The Spartans are sitting at 1-9 on the season and are amid an eight-game losing streak, so it's obvious the allure of playing for a former NFL star has yet to yield any results yet.

Moreover, Vick's squad is sitting in last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and their only victory came against a Division II Virginia State team who they only managed to beat by three. And if he's struggling in the FCS, there's no telling how much of a disaster he would be coaching in the NFL.

This also doesn't account for Vick's checkered past in Atlanta. We all know about his arrest and imprisonment for dogfighting back in 2007, so it would be extremely surprising to see Arthur Blank have any sort of willingness to bring the four-time Pro Bowler back to Atlanta in any capacity.

Yes, he was a superstar during the six seasons he spent as a Falcon, but that doesn't mean he should be awarded a golden ticket. Hiring coaches from college is risky enough, but hiring an inexperienced, FCS coach is a recipe for disaster.

Morris and Robinson have rightfully lost all trust among the fanbase this season, but it's their complacency that's even more frustrating. Morris is deflecting blame and failing to address the true issues with this team to the point where he's putting his time with the franchise on the clock.

There have been countless coaches who the Falcons have been linked to should they make a much-needed coaching change, but Vick isn't one of them. He isn't experienced enough to lead this franchise back to the playoffs, so Terry Fontenot will have to look elsewhere if he isn't fired himself.