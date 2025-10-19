Tyler Allgeier's Falcons Mount Rushmore came with a few perplexing omissions

When you ask Tyler Allgeier about the history of the Atlanta Falcons, you’re bound to get a straight answer (even if the math doesn’t quite check out).

The fourth-year running back runs hard, talks fast, and apparently, believes Mount Rushmore has room for a little expansion.

Here’s how it went when he was asked to name his all-time Falcons Mount Rushmore during an interview with Jordan Schultz.

I asked #Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier for his top Falcons of all time. How’d he do?! 🧐🔥 https://t.co/3sOADUdmiD pic.twitter.com/yEB7pFaclB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 16, 2025

It turns out that Allgeier’s version of Mount Rushmore has five faces instead of four. But honestly? It’s hard to argue with any of his picks.

Tyler Allgeier's Falcons Mount Rushmore comes with plenty of controversy

Here’s his list:

Roddy White, one of the most competitive receivers ever. Warrick Dunn, an RB with incredible vision. Matt Ryan, the steady heartbeat who redefined what consistency looked like at quarterback. Michael Turner, the running back who made a habit of flattening linebackers and closing out games. Michael Vick, one of the best rushing QBs the game has ever seen.

Sure, you could argue for WR Julio Jones, and honestly, he's the most obvious snub.

For a full decade, Julio was the Falcons’ offense, the matchup-proof star who redefined what dominance at wide receiver looked like.

You could even make a case for Deion Sanders, whose time in Atlanta was short but unforgettable. Prime Time has scored touchdowns in 6 different ways, and remains a face of the 90's.

The same thing could be said for Tony Gonzalez, who made four straight Pro Bowls to end his career with the Falcons, and remains one of the best tight ends in league history—even if his stint in Atlanta was past his prime.

But Allgeier’s group captures something uniquely “Falcons”: toughness, production, and a touch of flash.

There’s also something revealing about who Allgeier chose.

He’s not an Atlanta native and didn’t grow up watching the early 2000's teams, but his appreciation for the team’s core identities is pretty spot on.

He picked two running backs, who are both pretty similar to himself. Like Dunn, Allgeier runs with balance and patience. Like Turner, he’s a punisher when the hole opens.

He chose two quarterbacks who couldn’t be more different: Vick the improviser, Ryan the technician. But both brought relevance and identity to the franchise. And then he threw in White over Julio.

At 25 years old, Allgeier is still young and while his style might not draw national headlines, it fits the franchise’s DNA perfectly: physical, reliable, and unselfish.

And who knows, if Bijan Robinson ever goes down for a stretch (knock on every piece of wood in Atlanta) and Allgeier takes over and lights it up, maybe someday someone else will carve his face onto their version of Falcons' Mount Rushmore.

Even if they have to chisel out a little extra space.