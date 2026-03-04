Tyler Allgeier's new home is painfully obvious after franchise tag deadline passes

Just four years ago, fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier set the Atlanta Falcons all-time rookie rushing record with 1,035 yards. Now, he is bound for free agency after Bijan Robinson's rise to the NFL's best.

Allgeier's market should be vast; he can be many teams' No. 1 running back. He should find himself a good second contract -- for a running back -- with a playoff-caliber team. And perhaps more than just a playoff-caliber team: the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks could be interested.

This would be an interesting move by the Seahawks. After seeing Kenneth Walker be named Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl LX, they declined to franchise tag him. He seems to be heading to a new team this offseason since extension talks haven't gone very far between the two sides.

Walker's recent success will undoubtedly push a team to pay him top-of-the-market money. If the Seahawks aren't willing to pay that, then Allgeier is the next best option. He won't cost nearly as much and brings a more physical running style that makes sense for a run-heavy offense to desire.

Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier could be heading toward a dream scenario in the Emerald City

Allgeier's departure from the Falcons will be bittersweet. On one hand, he brought in unmatched physicality to the offense, but on the other hand, he deserves more opportunities than he has received or will ever receive sitting behind Robinson.

Seeing the former BYU Cougar leave for a successful team is the best-case scenario. Not to mention, seeing a Super Bowl team value him enough to make him their top running back after letting their Super Bowl MVP go would be even better.

The strange thing about the Seahawks signing him would be the dynamic of their backfield. As physical as Walker is, he was known as the speed component, while Zach Charbonnet was the bruiser before his season-ending ACL tear in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

You certainly aren't going to sign Allgeier to temporarily fill in for Charbonnet, and you don't usually see a dual-bruiser backfield. Nevertheless, if anyone were to do it, it would be Seattle.

Fortunately for them, the Houston Texans, who undoubtedly would've pushed for Allgeier, traded for David Montgomery. Other landing spots include the Broncos, Saints (that would make everyone cry), Chiefs, and Titans.

However, if Allgeier has his pick, I would bet my money on the Seahawks. He has yet to make the postseason in his career, and Mike Macdonald's group is as set up as any to make another deep postseason push in 2026.