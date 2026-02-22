Falcons fans may hate rumored Tyler Allgeier landing spot (but it makes sense)

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and Tyler Allgeier leaving the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. For as much as Falcons fans may want to keep him, they don't have the money to do so, especially when Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts are all eligible for new extensions and looking to cash in.

Allgeier is also likely to pursue to starting running back opportunities (or an increased role) in free agency, and won't be devoid of suitors. Speaking of suitors, during Monday's episode of NFL Network's The Insiders, Steve Wyche pitched an interesting landing spot for the 25-year-old that most Falcons fans would despise.

Wyche thinks that Allgeier makes a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos to look into. Even though he wouldn't be the full-time starter and it would hurt to see him playing for longtime Falcons' adversary Sean Payton, but honestly, I can kind of see where he's coming from on this potential marriage, especially since they likely aren't bringing back J.K. Dobbins.

The Denver Broncos can recreate the success of Sean Payton's best offenses in New Orleans by signing Tyler Allgeier

Wyche's argument is that Payton hangs his hat on the run game, as evidenced by the success of the late 2010s Saints teams. That was when he had a dangerous 1-2 punch in Mark Ingram II and Alvin Kamara and Drew Brees was playing like an MVP candidate, so his comparison makes a lot of sense.

In this scenario, the BYU product would be Payton's new Ingram, as Allgeier is regarded as one of the best short-yardage running backs and most underrated players in the NFL. He scored eight touchdowns in 2025 despite playing behind Bijan, and we've seen what he's capable of with a larger workload after he ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie.

He also wouldn't have to be the main pass-catching back, as Broncos' rookie RJ Harvey would assume the Kamara role like he started to do for Denver down the stretch. Harvey will be the uber-versatile third-down back, while Allgeier would be the hammer to wear opposing defenses down.

Their skillsets complement each other so well, so even though the 2022 fourth-round pick wouldn't be the full-time starter, a true two-headed monster is where his talents would be best used. Allgeier doesn't need 250 carries to succeed, so RB1A and RB1B is a big upgrade over his current situation.

The Broncos came one Bo Nix injury away from making (and potentially winning) the Super Bowl, so if Payton were willing to return to his roots and sign Allgeier away from the Falcons, it could be the difference that extends Denver's Super Bowl window and lands him his second Lombardi Trophy.