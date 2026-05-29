Tyler Allgeier's status with his new team isn't as clear as Falcons fans think

Tyler Allgeier is one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL. In fact, you could go as far as to call him the best RB2 in the league. But he's proven that he can be a quality starter. In his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, he rushed for over 1,000 yards, but it wasn't enough to deter Terry Fontenot from drafting Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The only reason Allgeier left the Falcons this offseason is because he was never going to carve out the meaningful role he deserved playing behind Bijan. So he signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals expecting to start, but they screwed him by drafting Jeremiyah Love third in the 2026 Draft.

The same situation happened to him three years before. He saw himself as a starter and was expecting to be one, but the front office had other plans. He was frequently floated in trade rumors during his time in Atlanta, and it appears as though his time in Arizona will be flooded by the same.

Tyler Allgeier could become a popular trade target before playing a game with the Cardinals

The core difference between Falcons Allgeier and Cardinals Allgeier is that Arizona's RB room is way more crowded. Not only do they have Love, they still have James Conner and Trey Benson. Rumors have swirled so it feels inevitable the Cardinals will trade one of these RBs before the offseason ends.

Of those three, the 26-year-old would probably be the most coveted in a potential trade, but would also take the most to get. The Cardinals didn't pay him $12.25 million through 2028 for nothing. Mike LaFleur will either allow him to play the same role he did in Atlanta or deal him to an RB-needy team.

Because Allgeier was a free agent this spring, league policy mandates he isn't eligible to be traded after June 1. But if this happens I imagine it would be a summer trade, either happening closer to when training camp starts in mid-July or in the weeks leading up to the start of the season in August.

At 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, the BYU product is a good change-of-pace back. As a short-yardage and goal-line back scored a career-high eight touchdowns in 2025. When given the workload, he's thrived, but just like with the Dirty Birds, he won't carve out a bunch of touches behind a rare talent.

Any RB-needy team looking to add someone to their rotation (and possibly start) should look into trading for Allgeier this summer if the price is right. Falcons fans know he deserves another starting opportunity, and Arizona's crowded RB room could offer a way out.