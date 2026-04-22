Last-minute NFL Draft intel could make Tyler Allgeier regret leaving the Falcons

The main reason that Tyler Allgeier left the Atlanta Falcons in free agency is because he wanted to get out of Bijan Robinson's shadow. So he signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, where he is in line to compete with James Conner and Trey Benson to be the feature back in Arizona.

In a competition with two RBs coming off of injury, it's Allgeier's RB1 job to lose, but the Cardinals may not be done adding to their RB room. With the third pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they've been linked to trading down, but rumor suggest a new plan is emerging, which could become bad news for Allgeier.

On ESPN's Get Up, Adam Schefter revealed that if the Cardinals don't trade down, he thinks they will draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick. And if these Love rumors come to fruition, that would effectively crush the 25-year-old's chances of becoming Arizona's long-term RB1.

""I think if the Cardinals stay here, they will (draft Jeremiyah Love), but the main question here is if the Cardinals will actually stay at 3."" Adam Schefter

Throughout the pre-draft process, Arizona has mainly been linked to drafting whoever falls of Arvell Reese or David Bailey, but moving down has always been an option. However, the Love rumors have started to gain steam this week, and nobody will question taking the best player in the draft at No. 3. Except Allgeier, that is.

Tyler Allgeier could be stuck in the same role if the Cardinals draft Jeremiyah Love

Coincidentally, it just so happens that the player drawing Bijan comparisons could be the one to halt Allgeier's RB1 aspirations. I guess some things never change. He left the Falcons in pursuit of a larger role (or a starting job), yet drafting Love would see him be stuck in the same place he was in Atlanta.

Allgeier is a good player, but he isn't good enough to deter a franchise from drafting an RB with gold jacket potential like Love. His 1,000-yard rookie season didn't stop the Falcons from taking Bijan, so even if it's not Love at 3, who's to say the Cardinals won't draft an RB at some point this weekend?

The Cardinals paid him $12.25 million over the next two years, so Mike LaFleur clearly has plans for him--even if they draft Love. But sitting behind the Heisman Trophy finalist would be the same thing as sitting behind Bijan with the Dirty Birds. He would merely be a change-of-pace and goal line back.

Luckily for Allgeier, if the New York Jets take Reese over Bailey at No. 2, it'll be considerably easier to find a trade partner. Rumor has it that both the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs would be willing to move up for Bailey, so these Love rumors could easily be smoke to get the phones buzzing.

This rumor could force a team like the Giants or Titans to trade up for Love (less likely), or someone else to move up for Bailey (more likely), but at this point, that's what I'd expect. Schefter noted they clearly don't want to pick at three, but Love is talented enough that they have to consider taking him.

Regardless of whether the Love-to-Arizona buzz is real or fake, the BYU product should feel threatened, He bet on himself enough to leave the Falcons to join the Cardinals, so if he's stuck playing the same role for a less talented roster, he will surely regret leaving Atlanta in free agency.