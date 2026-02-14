Underrated Falcons' draft pick could be counting down his final days in Atlanta

For as much as the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coaching staff is staying the same, the defensive personnel in 2026 will likely look vastly different. So if you're as scared of change as Jerry Jones is of giving up his GM responsibilities, you better buckle up and get ready for a bumpy ride this offseason.

Raheem Morris could bring some key defenders with him to San Francisco, Ian Cunningham is always going to explore trades for more draft capital, and some players could be surprise cap casualties. Amid all of that, Zach Harrison's Falcons' future was believed to be relatively safe.. or so we thought.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report labeled Harrison as a popular trade candidate, which was the first time he's ever been believed to be in danger in Atlanta. It's unknown whether or not they'll actually take calls on him, but interior defensive line is a major need regardless of whether or not he's dealt.

Zach Harrison is not the lock to return to the Falcons in 2026 many would expect

Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro are believed to be the future of this Dirty Birds' pass rush, so Harrison is expendable-- especially if David Onyemata returns. The 24-year-old is set to be a free agent next offseason, so this might be Cunningham's last opportunity to get some value out of him.

In just seven games before his season was prematurely cut short due to injury, the 2023 third-round pick out of Ohio State was in line for the best season of his career. He recorded career-highs in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (5) and was on pace to surpass the 8.5 sacks Dorlus finished the year with.

The main problem with Harrison is that he's a terrible run defender, and that the Falcons' biggest defensive weakness. The former five-star recruit is predominantly as a pass-rushing DT, and he could end up benefitting another team more if he moves back to DE, which is where he played in college.

In all likelihood, the Falcons wouldn't receive more than an Day 3 pick in return for Harrison, but anything's better than letting him walk for nothing in March of 2027. If Cunningham somehow got a third or fourth-rounder for him, I'd be ready to build a statue of him outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With that in mind, I'm not sure how likely that is. Given Cunningham's propensity for adding as much draft capital as humanly possible, most of this roster--especially the aging vets-- could be on the chopping block, but for as promising Harrison has been, a change of scenery is best for all parties.