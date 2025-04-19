Unearthing Falcons' perfect prospect in each round of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft starts with Round 1 on Thursday night, Rounds 2-3 on Friday evening, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday morning.

The Atlanta Falcons only have five picks—they are without a third- and sixth-round pick. But, for this exercise, we will assume Terry Fontenot can replenish the stockpile and make a pick in each round. Here is one player they should target in each round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1: Mike Green (EDGE, Marshall) pairs perfectly with Falcons

All first-round edge rushers would fit perfectly with the Atlanta Falcons, but Mike Green would be the ideal pick.

Green has the combo all general managers look for: production and upside. He had 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss (both led the country), and has an excellent blend of athleticism, explosion, and power. Those two factors make him the guy to target in the first round.

Round 2: Landon Jackson (EDGE, Arkansas) pairs perfectly with Falcons

Landon Jackson's size is what will attract the Falcons. Standing at 6'7" and 270 pounds, he has all the makings of a powerful and versatile defender along the line of scrimmage. Raheem Morris loves big and powerful edge players on his defense—a role the Arkansas defender can fill.

Round 3: Jared Wilson (C, Georgia) pairs perfectly with Falcons

The only uncertainty across the Falcons' offensive line is at center. Ryan Neuzil has played well as a fill-in player but has yet to prove he can start all 17 games.

Jared Wilson would stay home and compete for the starting job immediately. His high ceiling could have this team back in the conversation of being the league's best offensive line.

Round 4: Harold Fannin Jr. (TE, Bowling Green) pairs perfectly with Falcons

The Falcons' tight end room is cemented with Kyle Pitts acting as the receiving threat and Charlie Woerner as the blocker. However, Pitts enters the final year of his contract, and based on what we have seen these past three years, he will be looking for a new team in 2026.

Harold Fannin can be his replacement. The Bowling Green product has acceleration and ability after the catch that Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson will covet. Giving him a year to adjust with the expectation of making him the primary target at the position next year is a solid plan.

Round 5: R.J. Mickens (S, Clemson) pairs perfectly with Falcons

Landing a safety who can rotate down into the box or play the slot should be a late-round priority for the Dirty Birds. They need safety depth and a reliable slot (assuming Clark Phillips or Dee Alford don't wow)—two roles R.J. Mickens can fill.

Round 6: Dont'e Thornton (WR, Tennessee) pairs perfectly with Falcons

When a wide receiver prospect is 6'5" and runs a 4.3 forty-yard dash, he will likely be overdrafted. Nevertheless, he is a late-Day 3 talent, so let's roll with that.

The Falcons need to draft a straight-line runner at receiver. Michael Penix Jr. has a rocket left arm that must be taken advantage of. Dont'e Thornton can be the vertical threat while also providing special teams value.

Round 7: Kain Medrano (LB, UCLA) pairs perfectly with Falcons

Jeff Ulbrich has mastered turning tweeners into productive NFL linebackers (e.g., Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, and Jamien Sherwood).

The 6'3", 220-pound Kain Medrano is that type of player. If given the time to learn from Ulbrich, the UCLA product can turn his 4.46 speed into a weapon for the Atlanta Falcons' defense.