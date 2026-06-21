Unknown Falcons' FA signing is making a real case to make the final roster

Most NFL teams who have a running back commitee use a two-back rotation to keep both RBs fresh. It's part of what made the Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery "Sonic and Knuckles" duo so effective, and the reason Tyler Allgeier was able to wear down defenses in lieu of Bijan Robinson.

Rarely will you see an RB3 get an opportunity to shine. In the Atlanta Falcons' case, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. will take on the vast majority of touches at running back, but that hasn't stopped a position battle at RB unfolding that most Falcons fans are blissfully unaware of.

The Falcons have last year's RB3 Nate Carter competing to be likely the final back in the RB room alongside free agent acquisition Tyler Goodson. And right now, it feels like Carter is slowly losing his stranglehold on this position as Goodson continues to make a strong impression during minicamp.

Tyler Goodson could supplant Nate Carter as the Falcons' RB3

The 25-year-old isn't the flashiest name on the depth chart, but it works. Atlantafalcons.com's Will McFadden referred to Goodson as someone who's been "impressive" thus far, and seems to be a beneficial addition to the RB room that most people thought the Dirty Birds already figured out,

"Tyler Goodson, a native of Suwanee, Georgia, has been impressive as the third running back so far," McFadden wrote. "In three seasons with the Colts, Goodson played in 33 games, gained 264 yards and scored one touchdown. He says he's "here to play" in whatever capacity the Falcons need him. He should get a lot of action in the preseason and, so far, looks like a good addition to the running back room."

Before joining the Falcons on a one-year deal, the 5-foot-9, 197-pound back spent a year in Green Bay before spending the last three seasons behind Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. But in 2024, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 32 attempts and caught 11 passes, so he's a solid depth pickup.

Like Carter, who was one of the standouts of last year's training camp, the Iowa product will likely play a role on special teams if he makes the final roster. But there's still a long way to go until then, as Kevin Stefanski continues to make it clear that Atlanta isn't full steam ahead about handing out jobs in June.

We should see more of what he's capable of in training camp and in the preseason, which will likely be his final audition to win the RB3 job over Carter. And if Tyler Goodson keeps this production up, he'll force you to remember his name.