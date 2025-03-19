Updated Falcons starting lineup after first wave of free agency

The Atlanta Falcons weren't too active in free agency, which was smart. This year's class wasn't great, especially at positions of need.

They did make a solid splash by signing veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd, they signed athletic linebacker Devine Deablo and veteran Morgan Fox, and pulled off a number of solid re-signings. While it wasn't splashy like years past, Super Bowls aren't won in March.

After these signings, let's look at the starting lineup for offense, defense, and special teams to this point.

Atlanta Falcons current starting lineup: Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson

WR: Drake London

WR: Darnell Mooney

WR: Ray-Ray McCloud III

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr.

LT: Jake Matthews

LG: Matt Bergeron

C: Ryan Neuzil

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Kaleb McGary

The two biggest changes to the offensive lineup were the switch from Drew Dalman to Ryan Neuzil and the addition of 'Sr.' to the end of Kyle Pitts' name. That is crazy.

While the move from Dalman to Neuzil may seem rocky, it isn't something we should be worried about. There were many times when the former undrafted free agent took over as the starter and performed admirably. He is a good player who will do just fine surrounded by long-time starters.

Atlanta Falcons current starting lineup: Defense

DL: David Onyemata

DL: Ruke Orhorhoro

DL: Morgan Fox

OLB: Arnold Ebiketie

OLB: Leonard Floyd

LB: Kaden Elliss

LB: Troy Andersen

CB: A.J. Terrell III

CB: Mike Hughes

Slot: Clark Phillips III

S: Jessie Bates III

S: DeMarcco Hellams

There are still starting spots that need to be addressed for the Atlanta Falcons defense, particularly slot cornerback.

Outside of one game as a rookie, Clark Phillips has been an outside cornerback, despite his smaller frame. He wasn't good inside during his first start and I don't think the Falcons would be comfortable keeping him there. They have to find another option.

At safety, Terry Fontenot has to bring in competition for the seventh-round pick, DeMarcco Hellams. Hellams played well as a rookie but counting on him to be a 17-game starter isn't wise.

The front office will have to find depth at nearly every position before the start of the season.

Atlanta Falcons current starting lineup: Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Ray-Ray McCloud III

PR: Ray-Ray McCloud III

Younghoe Koo is the unknown; what will the formerly reliable kicker be after he was one of the worst last season? To add to the concern, he is coming off a season-ending injury.

With the departure of Avery Williams to the Eagles, the Falcons need to figure out what they want to do at the return positions. Ray-Ray has been known to fumble and is sacrificing injury to a player who was a surprise offensive contributor worth it?