Vikings’ world-class talent could expose Falcons’ biggest flaw in Week 2

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Justin Jeffferson has wasted no time building a Hall-of-Fame caliber resume and remains firmly one of the NFL’s most special talents. And it could be a long night for Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who will be tasked with slowing down the world-class wideout on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

For a Falcons team starting four rookies—including two in the secondary—this is a concern. Rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka had a field day against this same secondary in Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, and now the test is only getting tougher.

The Dirty Birds dropped a heartbreaker to the Bucs last weekend, and having to slow down Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, Aaron Jones, and Adam Thielen could keep Ulbrich up all night on Saturday. This game could see a lot of points be put on the board, and starts with the surplus of offensive weapons.

Xavier Watts has been promising but Justin Jefferson will make it a long night

The Falcons held Baker Mayfield to just 159 passing yards in the season opener, but ranked 21st in pass defense in 2024. And the person who impressed most was rookie safety Xavier Watts. The third-round pick recorded a team-high six tackles and almost intercepted Mayfield twice in his NFL debut, but he now faces a whole nother sort of challenge in his second game .

After shining as Kyle Hamilton’s successor in South Bend, Watts has given the Falcons a legitimate weapon on the back-end alongside Jessie Bates III—and both Bates and Raheem Morris have been impressed . He was a multi-time All-American in college, but slowing down the NFL’s top receiver will be a tall task.

Even A.J. Terrell, who looked like a shutdown corner against Mike Evans, will have his hands full with J-Jettas. But even Morris knows what to expect on national television.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson: He's one of the best players in the league. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) September 10, 2025

Jefferson has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in all five of his NFL seasons—and even did so in just 10 games in 2023. The four-time Pro Bowler is one of the most talented receivers of this generation, and his connection with JJ McCarthy popped for 44 yards and a score on Monday Night.

And 2024 marked the third time in his career he eclipsed 1,500 receiving yards. Talk about an absolute sensation. But that's what makes having youthful DB's so scary—every week it'll be a new weapon testing them in battle.

Additionally, rookie corner Billy Bowman Jr will be tasked with containing McCarthy's mobility and shutting down Adam Thielen in the slot. Even at 35, Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler, remains one of the better route runners in the game, so the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma also has a lot on the line.

Either way, Minnesota’s depth ensures no matter how promising they've been, Atlanta won’t have anywhere to hide its young defenders.

With a pass-rushing duo that is still getting acclimated to the NFL level, that should make McCarthy’s life easier. Ulbrich’s defense will need more from the veterans on the defensive line so the young secondary isn’t being asked to do the all heavy lifting at US Bank Stadium.

