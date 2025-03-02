Was Falcons TE Kyle Pitts' 2024 season judged way too harshly?

Draft positioning has ruined many careers throughout the NFL's history. Top five picks are often labeled as either superstars or busts which can get in the head of even the toughest athletes.

Kyle Pitts knows this better than anyone, especially after an outstanding rookie season where he nearly broke the tight end rookie receiving record. His seasons since have been labeled as "disappointing" and "frustrating" as he is widely viewed as a bust. Let's look at why that is unfair.

Fans are holding Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to an unfair standard

During a Covid-shortened final season at Florida, Kyle Pitts was the best player in the country. He overwhelmed defenders with his rare blend of size, speed, and quickness. Ultimately, his talents made him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history after the Atlanta Falcons drafted him fourth overall.

At the time, some experts argued that he was the best prospect -- beating out Trevor Lawrence. Taking everything into account, Kyle Pitts was doomed from the start; it would take Tony Gonzalez-esque seasons for him to live up to his billing.

There has also been a lot going against Pitts with a terrible knee injury in his second season and a mix of five quarterbacks.

Last season, Pitts didn't have an excellent season but it wasn't nearly as bad as the media made it out to be. He was one of the more explosive tight ends in an inconsistent offense.

Cousins often never looked Pitts' way so there were weeks where he never got an opportunity, especially after the quarterback was injured. He had some big catches, particularly against the Buccaneers and Commanders, and his confidence increased with Michael Penix Jr. -- minus his drop against the Giants.

There were times when analysts and fans called him "lazy" on plays that needed context. Maybe there was a play or two where he could've paid more attention but that happens with most players. Things are blown out of proportion because of where he was drafted.

I am not here to make excuses for 2021's No. 4 pick, I am putting things into perspective. He isn't a bad player and he can still be a Pro Bowl tight end. He just needs QB consistency and more opportunities. Don't give up on him.

I also can't act like the Falcons wouldn't draft Jamar Chase or Micah Parsons in a re-draft. However, hindsight is 20/20 and Pitts was the best player available at the time.