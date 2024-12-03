We should be excited about the Falcons resurgent defense
All the talk around the Atlanta Falcons has been about the offense and, more specifically, Kirk Cousins. Obviously, there is good reason for that but that doesn't mean we should ignore what we saw from a rejuvenated defense out of the bye week.
After we all pleaded for Jimmy Lake to be fired, he pushed his defense to a level we haven't seen all year. They were so much more athletic and energized and we should be ready for them to carry this team down the stretch.
Falcons defense will carry them with five games remaining
Justin Herbert has been one of the league's best passers this season. He has played clean and efficient football all season but ran into a wall on Sunday.
Seeing the Falcons' defense play like they did was shocking. Everything they had done wrong all season was fixed. They rushed the passer very well raising their season sack total by 50%, got stops on the opponent's side of the field, and stopped the run.
Everyone on the unit looked so much better and we can only wonder if the bye week is to thank.
Detailing the pass rush specifically, it wasn't only their ability to get five sacks, it was the consistent, all-around pressure they showed. Guys like Kaden Elliss, Grady Jarrett, and Arnold Ebiketie consistently made plays on Herbert.
This wasn't a game against a bad quarterback or offense. The Chargers had been hot recently scoring 20 or more points in five straight games. Falcons held them to nine, all coming on three-straight first-half drives.
On Sunday, we will see whether they are for real or not. Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones present a huge challenge. If Jimmy Lake's unit can hold them under 20 or 25 points then they can be counted on for the remainder of the season.