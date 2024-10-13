Weather report for Falcons vs Panthers is shockingly best-case scenario for Atlanta
On December 17, 2023, the Atlanta Falcons traveled to Carolina to play their NFC South rival Panthers. Both teams looked like teams that were out of the race to the playoffs—and they essentially were.
The Falcons went into the game with a 6-7 record while the Panthers were a paltry 1-12. But the teams weren't the only miserable pieces for that game as the weather ended up being a rainy mess that disrupted an already-struggling Arthur Smith offense.
However, this season, the weather figures to be much better giving the Dirty Birds a distinct advantage in their third-straight divisional matchup.
Falcons will benefit from great weather on the road against Panthers
The Falcons looked lost against the one-win Panthers last season. They only mustered seven points and lost on a last-second field goal by a final score of 7-9.
With an offense that appears to be getting its footing and a beautiful weather forecast, a similar result isn't likely for the first-place Falcons.
The forecast sits in the 60s to 80s with a zero-percent chance of rain. That sounds perfect for an offense getting its pass game going. Rain and wind can kill a passing offense and with the run game struggling, having that perfect weather is the best-case scenario.
Also Read: Falcons watching their former head coach crumble with new team
Rain would play right into the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales' team has been running the ball with Chuba Hubbard these past few weeks. Atlanta has struggled to stop the run and, on the flip side, has struggled to run the ball.
As long as the weather holds, there is no reason to think Zac Robinson won't rely on the passing game again. It was the strength last week so there is zero reason to shy away from it—even if it veers from my bold predictions.