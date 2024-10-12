Falcons watching former HC Arthur Smith crumble in most ironic way with Steelers
Atlanta Falcons fans had reason to be excited when Arthur Smith was fired as the head coach. We had all watched his offense struggle to put points on the board even with a plethora of talent.
While it is never fun to see someone lose their job, this is the NFL, and these coaches often get paid boatloads of money after getting fired (just look at Robert Saleh). So, how bad can you really feel?
For some reason, the Pittsburgh Steelers felt it was necessary to hire the recently-fired coach to be their offensive coordinator and playcaller. So far, things have not worked out (shocker), despite their winning record, and the foundation is starting to crumble.
Falcons warned the Steelers of Arthur Smith's lacking system, but they didn't listen...
The Pittsburgh Steelers felt like Arthur Smith's system would be perfect for how they want to attack a football game; run the ball, control the clock, orchestrate efficient drives, and play suffocating defense.
Ironically, the Atlanta Falcons saw that firsthand when the Steelers beat them in Week 1. However, watching that game, it was easy to predict the positive results wouldn't continue for long.
To their credit, they sustained things longer than you would have expected as they started the season 3-0. But, since then, it has been the Arthur Smith special.
Despite scoring three touchdowns (a lot for that offense), the black and gold lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Then, in a game you would've had to stay up late for, they lost on a last-minute touchdown thrown by Dak Prescott, who looked awful up to that point.
That's what an Arthur Smith offense has proven to be. His system keeps the opposition in the game and expects the defense to be perfect until the clock hits zero.
Pittsburgh has the third-fewest number of touchdowns (8), the fifth-highest percentage of drives ending in punts, and the 11th-lowest percentage of drives ending in a score.
That is bad football and it is only getting worse as issues are brewing with the team's top receiver.
George Pickens is already losing hope in Arthur Smith
Wow, didn't see this coming...
We knew it wouldn't take long for Arthur Smith and George Pickens to butt heads. Everyone knows the issues Pickens has had in the past; he gives no effort and gets angry when his number isn't called.
As we all saw in Atlanta, Smith doesn't care if his best players don't touch the ball every snap. The Steelers have publicly stated that Pickens' diminishing role in the offense has to do with getting the most out of him when he is on the field (sounds like a personality problem if you ask me).
Smith is the guy who chooses personnel during games and he has favored Van Jefferson over his best talent... Yes, that Van Jefferson...
The crazy part about this is that the former Falcons head coach is blind to Pickens' frustrations. Either he is trying to protect his player or he is actually clueless, it is obvious how frustrated he is.
Whether it is jogging on routes, pulling the facemask of a defender after the game ended, not taking responsibility for himself, or acting like a fool, there is no doubt that the Steelers have another frustrated receiver on their hands.
The combination of Arthur Smith and George Pickens was doomed from the start. Thank goodness Atlanta doesn't have to deal with any of this anymore.
So, while the Falcons and Steelers have identical records, their seasons are heading in opposite directions.