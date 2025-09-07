Week 1 matchup provides Michael Penix Jr with a strange homecoming

Michael Penix Jr might’ve grown up in Tampa, but that hasn’t stopped the southpaw’s allegiance from belonging to the Atlanta Falcons. Plenty of his family and friends were fans of the Buccaneers, until the All-American quarterback was drafted No. 8 by the Dirty Birds back in 2024. That saw their fandom immediately shift to an NFC South rival.

On Sunday, Atlanta’s newest QB1 is set to face his hometown team for the first time in his career as the Bucs travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a divisional battle—but there’s been no love lost between Penix and his loved ones in Bucs territory.

""It's not that bad. … Most of them are fans of the Falcons now,” Penix told Falcons’ reporter Terrin Waack. “They're like, 'Oh, you're there now, so we'll transfer over.'"" Michael Penix Jr

The Washington product and Heisman Trophy runner-up started three games in 2024 and ended the season on a high note. In a Week 18 loss against the Panthers, he threw for a career-high 312 passing yards and two touchdowns—both of which went to Drake London.

That match-up was his first taste of NFC South rivalry action, and despite the hometown ties, Penix insists there’s no difference in preparation or mindset regardless of who he’s facing.

""No, it's all the same,” he said. “Each and every week, I come with the same juice."" Michael Penix Jr

For a former three-star recruit who suffered two torn ACLs in college, the chip on his shoulder is evident.

Not only does Sunday mark the 25-year-old’s first clash with his hometown team, it is also a reunion between him and a few college teammates. Penix played with both Jalen McMillan and Devin Culp while at Washington.

McMillan won’t play in Week 1 due to a neck injury that saw Tampa Bay place him on injured reserve, but Culp is expected to serve as the backup tight end to fellow Husky product Cade Otton.

Still, Penix is focused squarely on the Falcons’ objective: starting the 2025 season strong—as a victory in Week 1 could go a long way toward snapping their seven-year playoff drought. With a talented supporting cast headlined by Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson, he has the tools to make an immediate statement as the unquestioned QB1 in front of the home crowd.

For Penix, this matchup blends personal history, professional motivation, and the chance to set the tone for a season in which Atlanta is determined to return to the playoffs.

