Wild Jaxon Smith-Njigba stat is making Raheem Morris' successor painfully obvious

As impressive as Drake London has been amid the Atlanta Falcons' recent skid, no receiver in football has held a candle to Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season. Through 10 weeks, JSN is the only wideout to have surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, and is over 200 yards ahead of the rest of the pack.

The 7-2 Seahawks are tied for the best record in the NFC, and it's in large part due to the rapport between Sam Darnold—who's playing like an MVP candidate—and Smith-Njigba. Things have been so impressive that the third-year receiver broke Julio Jones' record for most receiving yards through nine games in a season.

But their ascent to contendership can also be attributed to first-year OC Klint Kubiak, one of the league's best play-callers. While the Dirty Birds have lost four in a row, Seattle has won four and a row, so if Atlanta fires Raheem Morris at the end of the season, Kubiak is a viable option to replace him.

Klint Kubiak is making his Falcons' head coaching bid impossible to ignore

Through 10 weeks, the Seahawks aren't just winning games, as their offense is one of the most explosive in the NFL. Darnold's breakout campaign has the former first-rounder leading the NFL in yards per attempt, is seventh in the league in passing yards, and is fourth in completion percentage.

Moreover, the Seattle offense is averaging 30.6 points per game, as Kubiak's unit is one of three in football to be averaging over 30 points per game. Yet the offense of his predecessor, Ryan Grubb, hardly cracked 20 points per game despite boasting one of the best receiver duos in football.

Between an efficient passing game and a potent rushing attack with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, Seattle has mastered the dual-back approach in ways Atlanta has failed to. And it's Kubiak's play-calling that has seen the Ohio State standout seamlessly replace DK Metcalf as WR1.

It's no secret that the Falcons' offense has been one of the most disappointing units in football this season. They have all of the talent in the world, but both Morris and OC Zac Robinson are holding this team back from achieving its true potential, especially second-year QB Michael Penix Jr.

It's becoming clear that Robinson is in way over his head as a first-time play-caller, as the 3-6 Falcons aren't even averaging 20 points per game this season. For an offense headlined by several high draft picks, those numbers are inexcusable, so it's no surprise that the fanbase is turning on him.

It doesn't help that Morris has continued to pledge loyalty to his struggling coordinator, but then again, his complacency should come as no surprise. Coaching is what's setting this uber-talented quarterback (and roster) back, as it's looking like it'll be another year without Falcons' playoff football.

If his work with Darnold, Smith-Njigba, and a far less talented Seattle offense is any indictation, Kubiak would do wonders working with Penix and company if given the opportunity to replace the 49-year-old.