Will Saints QB Derek Carr play in season-defining game for Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have backed themselves into a dark corner after Week 17's overtime loss to the Washington Commanders. To win the NFC South and make the playoffs, they must beat the Panthers and hope the Saints can upset the Buccaneers.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr injured his hand a few weeks ago and hasn't played since but hoped to play in his team's final game. However, that won't happen as he was ruled out to start the weekend.

Derek Carr ruled OUT in an important game for the Atlanta Falcons

Assuming the Atlanta Falcons can beat the Carolina Panthers for a second time this season, their playoff hopes lie in the right arm of fifth-round rookie Spencer Rattler with Derek Carr's hand injury officially ending his season.

#Saints QB Derek Carr has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the #Bucs after attempts to inject his injured hand were unsuccessful. Spencer Rattler will start the season finale. Alvin Kamara is also listed as doubtful.



The #Bucs can clinch the NFC South with a win. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2025

Saints RB Alvin Kamara doubtful but Darren Rizzi said they plan to work him out Saturday before final decision



WR Chris Olave listed as questionable and Rizzi said no decision made yet (though we don’t expect Olave to play)



Derek Carr, Kendre Miller officially done for the year pic.twitter.com/7kzvAqNd2A — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 3, 2025

And to add even more insult to injury, Alvin Kamarad and Chris Olave aren't likely to play. Kamara injured his groin a few weeks ago while Olave landed on injured reserve after taking another hard hit to the head.

It shouldn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons' already-slim playoff hopes to be crushed Sunday afternoon. This game will be over in the first quarter.

The Falcons have no one to blame but themself. They had a three-game lead in the division and blew that. Then they had a second chance after Week 16 but couldn't hold a lead against the Washington Commanders. It will be another disappointing end to a disappointing season.