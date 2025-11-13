Zac Robinson is already reviving the nightmare Falcons fans thought was gone for good

The Atlanta Falcons boast a surplus of talent on offense, but the only missing piece is a competent offensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has failed at every turn to tailor his scheme to Michael Penix Jr.'s strengths that the fanbase has fully turned on the second-year OC.

It's bad enough that this offense has failed to average 20 points per game despite having elite weapons like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. But it gets even worse when you consider that the Dirty Birds are consistently lining up in the pistol formation, which isn't where Penix excels.

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton tweeted that the Falcons are dead last in the NFL in snaps under center, as they are lining up under center just 6% of the time. This is why opposing defensive coordinators have easily figured out Robinson's scheme, because he's running a pee wee offense.

I know @danorlovsky7 loves some good under-center talk



Top 5 teams going under center this year

1) Seattle (70%)

2) Rams (69%)

3) Lions (52%)

4) Bills (51%)

5) Patriots (47%)



Bottom 5

28) Saints (18%)

29) Bengals (15%)

30) Chiefs (11%)

31) Commanders (7%)

32) Falcons (6%) — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 11, 2025

Penix boasts a fantastic arm and was one of the best play-action quarterbacks in the nation at Washington, but Atlanta's scheme doesn't allow him to do that often enough. And it's that predictable play-calling that has resulted in the run game going stagnant across the four-game losing streak.

The Falcons have a world-class running back, and lining up under center has been just as detrimental to his production as it has Penix. The 23-year-old hasn't surpassed 100 rushing yards since Week 6, and that's because his OC has no clue how to utilize his generational talent in any capacity.

Ideally, using Bijan to sell play-action plays should help set up the downfield shots that this offense has been missing. It should see the 25-year-old establish rapport with both Drake London and Darnell Mooney—while utilizing the third-year back as a clear safety valve in the receiving game.

Not to mention, if the play-action game starts humming, it will force defenses to respect Penix and the air attack—which many teams have yet to do this season. And once the passing game grows more consistent, it would force opposing DC's not to stack the box against Bijan and Tyler Allgeier.

Atlanta's run game has suffered due to both Robinson's unwillingness to adapt his scheme and Raheem Morris' delusional belief that this offense will just magically figure things out overnight. It's starting to look like both coaches need to go before they continue to stunt Penix's development.

The second-year starter has undoubtedly cemented himself as the Falcons' franchise quarterback, but he has yet to prove he is anything more than an average starter. Abandoning the pistol and dialing up more play-action looks under center could be the only way for Penix and this offense to overcome horrid play-calling to make a playoff push.