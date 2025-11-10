Perfect Zac Robinson replacement just fell right into Falcons' lap after huge firing

Atlanta Falcons fans have been clamoring for the team to move on from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and they finally might have the perfect oportunity to do so. The New York Giants stunned the NFL world by firing head coach Brian Daboll after a 2-8 start, but Daboll won't be unemployed for long.

The Dirty Birds need an OC who will truly get the most out of Michael Penix Jr., and it's becoming clear that Robinson isn't that guy. And if Daboll's work with Jaxson Dart is any indication, he'll find ways to capitalize on the plethora of offensive talent in Atlanta that Robinson hasn't been able to do.

The Falcons are sititng at 3-6 amid a four-game losing streak, so it wouldn't be shocking if they start to make some coaching shakeups in order to save Morris' job. And some of those changes could result in replacing the second-year OC in favor of someone with a better track record like Daboll.

Brian Daboll could be the perfect Zac Robinson replacement in Atlanta

While he struggled as a head coach, nobody can doubt his credentials to become an offensive coordinator. The former Coach of the Year took the G-Men to the playoffs in his first season at the helm, even winning a playoff game, but a long-term extension to Daniel Jones set the franchise back.

Now, Jones is playing like a perrenial MVP candidate in Indianapolis, which made Dabes look even worse. Moreover, he failed to recapture that same success across the last few seasons, which saw John Mara look to make a change in hopes of continuing Dart's development.

Before landing in New York, Daboll was heralded as a "quarterback guru" for his work with Josh Allen, but he also helped develop both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa when he was the OC at Alabama. So it won't be surprising when he has several suitors for his play-calling services this upcoming January.

Penix has thrown just nine touchdowns in eight starts this season and the Falcons' offense is one of six units that has averaged less than 20 points per game this season. Even Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts haven't stopped play-calling from stunting the 25-year-old's development.

Even the players are growing sick of the vanilla offensive system, and Daboll would inject energy into a lifeless unit. But knowing Raheem Morris, he'll insist no changes need to be made before falling on his sword and getting both himself and Robinson fired at the end of the season.

The second-year quarterback has yet to truly establish himself as a franchise quarterback, but the flashes of superstardom have been there. All he truly needs is a play-caller to mold and develop him, and I can't think of anybody better suited for the job than the man who developed the reigning MVP.