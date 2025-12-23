Zane Gonzalez sent a bold message to his former team in Falcons' Week 16 victory

The Atlanta Falcons' kickers have been losing them games all season long, but not anymore. Following a 26-19 win over the Cardinals, the Falcons have won back-to-back games, and the difference in field goal kicking between the two teams turned out to be a vital difference on Sunday.

While Zane Gonzalez drilled both of his field goal attempts and two of his three extra points, Cardinals' kicker Chad Ryland attempted a staggering six field goals in Week 16. However, he missed two of those six attempts, which proved costly given it could have set Arizona to kick a game-winning field goal on the final drive.

Instead, C.J. Henderson played hero ball in his first game of the year after spending the year on the practice squad and the Dirty Birds improved to 6-9. The offense was adequate in Glendale, but special teams quietly turned out to be the difference between a loss and a second straight win for the Falcons.

Zane Gonzalez proved Cardinals were wrong to move on from him

The Falcons have struggled on the special teams front all season long, so this was the first time they turned out to help them win a game. After Jamal Agnew was cut, Deven Thompkins replaced him as the return man, but Gonzalez' return to State Farm Stadium couldn't have gone any better for him.

The former Lou Groza Award winner played for the Cardinals from 2018 until 2020, so this victory meant a little extra to him. His time in Arizona may be a distant memory to some, but the 30-year-old was cut after some strong seasons close to his alma mater, which saw him exact some revenge.

The Arizona State product wasn't even a full-time starting kicker a few years ago, and now he's making a true bid to stay in Atlanta long-term. Maybe the revenge game with the Cardinals gave him some extra motivation to perform, but regardless, he's made himself plenty of money this offseason.

Ryland missed field goals from 44 and 50 yards out, while Gonzalez is making 87% of his field goals this season after Sunday. The Cardinals have struggled to find consistency since cutting him, fielding six different kickers across the last five seasons while Gonzalez is making them live to regret that.

The Falcons have enjoyed their fair share of kicker woes this season, but those are firmly in the rearview. After Marquice Williams was on the hot seat entering the game, his unit helped prevail Atlanta to a victory, in large part due to the kicking unit.