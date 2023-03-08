3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons re-signing Carter was the right decision
3. A low-risk deal with a high upside
Signing Carter to a two-year deal gives the Falcons the best possible chance to further develop Carter into a consistent pass rusher with the easy ability to move off of Carter if it doesn’t work out. Lorenzo is still only twenty-seven and considering the defensive lines the pass rusher has been a part of is a reason to believe his best seasons are still in front of him.
For the Falcons, it doesn’t hurt that Carter is from Atlanta either and a former Georgia Bulldog. Both are things that Fontenot pointed out in his combine presser that the Falcons will take into consideration.
Carter finished the season with a career-high 58 combined tackles and generated enough consistent pressure to believe a double-digit sack season is very possible for a player Atlanta now needs to take a step forward if they are going to generate a pass rush that returns the defense to respectability.