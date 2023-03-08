Fansided
3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons re-signing Carter was the right decision

Nick Halden
Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) scores a touchdown on a blocked punt by linebacker Troy Andersen (44) against Los Angeles Rams punter Riley Dixon (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) scores a touchdown on a blocked punt by linebacker Troy Andersen (44) against Los Angeles Rams punter Riley Dixon (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports /
Jan 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) reacts after a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) reacts after a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /

3. A low-risk deal with a high upside

Signing Carter to a two-year deal gives the Falcons the best possible chance to further develop Carter into a consistent pass rusher with the easy ability to move off of Carter if it doesn’t work out.  Lorenzo is still only twenty-seven and considering the defensive lines the pass rusher has been a part of is a reason to believe his best seasons are still in front of him.

For the Falcons, it doesn’t hurt that Carter is from Atlanta either and a former Georgia Bulldog. Both are things that Fontenot pointed out in his combine presser that the Falcons will take into consideration.

Carter finished the season with a career-high 58 combined tackles and generated enough consistent pressure to believe a double-digit sack season is very possible for a player Atlanta now needs to take a step forward if they are going to generate a pass rush that returns the defense to respectability.

