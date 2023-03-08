3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons re-signing Carter was the right decision
2. Give Ryan Nielsen a chance to work with Carter
With all the speculation at the quarterback position for the Falcons, the additions of Nielsen and Jerry Gray are being underrated. Dean Pees is a proven coordinator who has accomplished a lot in his career, however, his time with Atlanta was full of frustrating playcalling and an inability to rush the passer.
Giving Carter another season with the Falcons gives him the chance to work with Nielsen who has spent the bulk of his career helping generate an impressive pass rush. Nielsen isn’t suddenly going to turn Carter into a star pass rusher but there is reason to believe he can give the edge rusher a far better chance to win consistently.
Considering Atlanta’s issues over the past two seasons in generating a pass rush and stopping the run it would be shocking not to see the team make a number of moves at edge and on the inside as Nielsen attempts to put his stamp on the defense. Carter made an impact under Pees, and with Nielsen, Carter will take another step forward.