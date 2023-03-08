4 Star players the Atlanta Falcons could target in potential trades
2. DeAndre Hopkins
Another potential target to pair with Drake London could be veteran receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is likely on the trade market with Kyler Murray out for a large portion of the season and in the final two years of his deal. While Hopkins will be more expensive than Robinson the potential upside is higher as well for a player who is only two seasons removed from being considered in the conversation as the best receiver in the league.
Injuries to both Hopkins and Murray have derailed his career over the last two seasons and will have him looking for a new landing spot. The only issue with this fit is the Falcons already have a primary receiver in Kyle Pitts and a great second option in London. In a run-heavy offense how content would Hopkins be competing for targets with those two?
However, considering Atlanta’s lack of depth at the position over the past two years it would be a welcome problem. The flip side of this is with Pitts, Allgeier, Patterson, London, and Hopkins Ridder would have to be a complete disaster not to work as a starter.