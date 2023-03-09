4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons aren’t willing to chase Lamar Jackson
1. Atlanta’s roster isn’t ready to pay a veteran quarterback
The biggest reason the Lamar Jackson rumors didn’t make sense for the Falcons is what it would cost to land the star quarterback with still a myriad of roster problems. The Falcons moved off of Matt Ryan to buy time to be able to rebuild their roster and focus on finding their quarterback of the future.
Currently, the Falcons need to fix the right tackle, and the secondary, add pass rushers, find a running mate for Grady Jarrett, and add depth at receiver along with a starting option. That is the bare minimum of what the Falcons need to do to be able to take a step forward. Signing Lamar to a record deal and trading at least two first-round picks if Jackson is playing on the franchise tag is going to severely hurt your chances of completing the roster.
Outside of one off-season mistake Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have been patient focusing on completing the roster and building the team the right way. Signing Lamar gives you an MVP but derails the chances of finishing building a complete roster.