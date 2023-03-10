3 reasons why the Falcons reportedly won’t trade for Lamar Jackson
Earlier this week, reports came out that the Atlanta Falcons would not be trading for former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Not only that, but reports also stated that the Falcons were never really interested in Jackson, which is conflicting. This comes as a surprise because for most of the offseason thus far, the Falcons were touted as one of the most likely landing spots for Jackson if he were to be traded.
All of this comes after the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on Lamar Jackson, meaning that any NFL team can now negotiate with him, especially as he represents himself without an agent. The non-exclusive tag also means that the Ravens have the opportunity to match whatever any other team offers Jackson. However, the Falcons have made it clear that they are not interested in the star quarterback but may still add another quarterback to the roster via free agency or the draft.
There are three possible reasons as to why the Falcons will reportedly not trade for Lamar Jackson.