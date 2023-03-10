Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline
Winner No. 2: Kaleb McGary
The franchise tag is an awful thing for most players. Teams are able to keep you from landing a massive deal in free agency and essentially force you to play for them on a one-year deal. It risks your long-term financial stability.
Kaleb McGary was a candidate to be tagged by the Falcons but it ended up not happening. This means that he is on his way to landing a lucrative deal with either the Falcons or another team. He will actually get rewarded in the long run for what was a breakout year.
Sure, the franchise tag for offensive tackles was something like $18 million but Spotrac projects that he will land a four-year deal worth $70 million. That is an average of just under $18 million. Now, tell me which one you would rather have…
The big right tackle should be glad that the team that drafted him is seemingly willing to move on from him.