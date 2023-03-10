Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Atlanta Falcons News

Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 7
Next
Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tries to rush the passer blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports /

Winner No. 2: Kaleb McGary

The franchise tag is an awful thing for most players. Teams are able to keep you from landing a massive deal in free agency and essentially force you to play for them on a one-year deal. It risks your long-term financial stability.

Kaleb McGary was a candidate to be tagged by the Falcons but it ended up not happening. This means that he is on his way to landing a lucrative deal with either the Falcons or another team. He will actually get rewarded in the long run for what was a breakout year.

Sure, the franchise tag for offensive tackles was something like $18 million but Spotrac projects that he will land a four-year deal worth $70 million. That is an average of just under $18 million. Now, tell me which one you would rather have…

The big right tackle should be glad that the team that drafted him is seemingly willing to move on from him.

facebooktwitterreddit