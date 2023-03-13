Predicting Atlanta Falcons defensive starters prior to free agency
LB: Rashaan Evans (Re-sign), Troy Anderson
Another position on defense that the Falcons hold put at, and to be honest, this duo of linebackers would make me nervous if I were them.
Rashaan Evans was pretty good in 2022 and I think he is well worth re-signing. He provides a spark for the middle of the defense while he flies around attacking the ball.
Where I have my reservations is with Troy Anderson; I don’t know that trusting him to be a primary starter this soon is the best idea. His talent is there but there were too many bad plays and missed tackles in his rookie season to be fully confident quite yet. At the very least, they need to have a backup option not named Mykal Walker.
In the end, though, I think they will see Troy Anderson as a starter for the 2023 season.