Predicting Atlanta Falcons defensive starters prior to free agency
CB: A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver (Re-sign)
A.J. Terrell is a star for the Atlanta Falcons and with him playing for an extension this next season, he should have a fire lit in him. He needs to cut down on the touchdowns given up, nevertheless, there are 31 teams who wish they had him on their roster.
Casey Hayward is an interesting one, will Atlanta give him another year of trust as the number two corner? Or did his injury-plagued 2022 season deflate their confidence? I suppose they would have released him by now if the latter was true, so one can only assume he will be back opposite of Terrell.
Isaiah Oliver, in my opinion, has to be re-signed. What he did during the last few games was incredible. He looked like the best slot corner in the league and many teams may glance over him, allowing the Falcons to bring him back on a modest contract. I seriously hope another team doesn’t snag him because Atlanta will regret not prioritizing him.