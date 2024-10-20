3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure Sunday vs. Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
2. Raheem Morris
Pass rush by committee and having a plan to attack the quarterback sounded great going into the season. Morris can easily sell his vision and perspective on the Falcons. It was easy to believe the former Rams DC would have a plan to bring Atlanta's pass rush to life. Bringing in former Patriot Matthew Judon was a great first step and suggested perhaps they had finally found a solution.
Six weeks into the season and the Atlanta pass rush has never been worse. Judon hasn't sacked the quarterback at the expected rate and the Falcons are by far the worst team in the league getting to the quarterback. There are eleven individual players who have as many or more sacks than Atlanta has as an entire team.
Morris has to be feeling the pressure to not only fix the pass rush but find ways to improve the run defense. It has been a complete mess and you're not going to get a better team to match up against to bring the pass rush to life. Geno Smith is among the league's most sacked passers if you can't find a way to get home in this game it isn't happening with your current roster.