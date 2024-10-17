3 Biggest concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing vs. Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
2. Stopping Kenneth Walker
The Falcons won't have to worry about generating pressure on Smith if they cannot stop Walker early. What has happened to the Atlanta run defense? Currently, the team is in the bottom quarter of the league giving up 142.7 yards per game. The good news for the Falcons here is that Seattle ranks two spots below them allowing 144.7 yards per game this season. A complete mess with non-mobile quarterbacks ripping off long runs against the Falcons as well.
What is the answer to fixing the middle of Atlanta's defense? Nate Landman getting healthy didn't have the expected impact and the Atlanta defensive line that was supposed to be one of the strong points of the roster is failing.
Perhaps the one saving grace here is the fact Seattle is one of the very few teams ranking worse than Atlanta in stopping the run. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson should again have a heavy workload, shortening the game and keeping the Atlanta defense off the field as much as possible. Atlanta has the more talented backfield hopefully it is enough to get the Falcons offense rolling first and keep Walker off the field as long as possible.