Michael Penix Jr. looked like he turned a corner in Week 9 against the Patriots, but as the Atlanta Falcons faltered in Week 10, he did as well. In the Dirty Birds' gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Colts in Berlin, the second-year quarterback somehow took a a massive step backwards despite last week's heroics.

Penix completed just 12-of-28 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a fumble in the first quarter. His connection with Drake London shined once again, and the return of the run game helped, but a weak performance against a subpar secondary left a lot to be desired in Week 10.

After Atlanta's fourth consecutive loss, they look toward some revenge against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, which is a golden opportunity for Penix. The inconsistency has been in full force for the Falcons this season, and that starts at quarterback, so here are three takeaways from his performance.

3 biggest takeaways from Michael Penix Jr.'s discouraging Week 10 vs. Colts

This coaching staff is failing him

Yes, there were some growing pains in this one, but Penix seemed to be frustrated and realize he could have done more. However, Raheem Morris is taking no accountability and it's starting to look like Zac Robinson's play-calling is stunting his development rather than helping it.

The offense has been painfully inconsistent all season long, and Penix is not solely at fault for that. In Week 10, the special teams continually set the Colts up with favorable field position, and it was the defense who surrendered over 500 total yards and had no answers for Jonathan Taylor.

Penix can only do so much to help this team win. His youngster moments might be noticeable, but he's not Superman. This coaching staff needs to go.

Not getting him help at the deadline was a huge mistake

There's no other way to put it: the Falcons' receiver depth is absolutely pitiful. London caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, but the rest of the pass-catchers gave Penix no help. No other pass-catcher caught more than two passes, which is a massive concern.

Despite being targeted eight times, Darnell Mooney caught just one pass, while Kyle Pitts was quiet after an early drop. Casey Washington went catchless in his return to the lineup, so it's making the decision not to add a receiver before the deadline another bust.

Penix has the talent and the potential to be great, but it's all a matter if he is effectively developed and set up to succeed.

The makeshift offensive line held up pretty well

With Matthew Bergeron sidelined, the Dirty Birds started Kyle Hinton at left guard while Chris Lindstrom did suit up after getting injured in Week 9. According to Pro Football Focus, Hinton's 88.7 pass block grade was third among all offensive linemen and second among all guards.

Only Quenton Nelson was better in pass protection, and Lindstrom dazzled as usual. Unfortunately, Ryan Neuzil struggled despite the absence of DeForest Buckner, and that affected the entire unit in some capacity.

But more than anything, his rough day came with some progress, but play-calling made it even worse.