Falcons' offense exploited a major flaw in the Colts defense despite Week 10 loss

The Atlanta Falcons entered Week 10 amid a three-game losing streak, and part of that was because of the struggles in the run game. But in Berlin against a Colts defense missing star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the Dirty Birds were able to capitalize despite the heartbreaking overtime loss.

While Tyler Allgeier found the end zone twice, Bijan Robinson enjoyed his most efficient rushing game since his outburst against the Bills back in Week 6. It's been tough sledding for Atlanta's ground game as of late, which makes the performance one of the most promising storylines of Sunday morning.

Drake London continued his stardom once again, even managing to put Sauce Gardner in the ground to convert a crucial two-point try, but it was the run game that spearheaded the offensive attack. Zac Robinson's been the subject of plenty of controversy this season, but his faith in the run game paid dividends in the 31-25 defeat.

Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier run wild in Falcons' Week 10 overtime loss

It was a much-needed return to form for a team that previously boasted one of the NFL's most dangerous rushing attacks. They were previously near the top of the league in rushing yards per game, but three straight rough outings saw that number plummet—before a crucial bounce back.

Amid the losing streak, Atlanta averaged just 59.3 rushing yards per game despite running for 210 yards in the upset over the Bills. But a trip overseas saw Robinson's offense surpass 100 rushing yards on the afternoon for the first time in four weeks against a potent defensive line.

Despite Allgeier's frustrations with Robinson's play-calling, Lou Anarumo's defense couldn't bring the fourth-year back—who logged his second-highest rushing total of the season while the Falcons are enjoying life across the pond.

Not only was Buckner absent, the Colts were briefly without fellow DT Grover Stewart due to a head injury, but he ultimately returned. Regardless, Robinson was fearless about trusting his running back tandem, dialing up several runs up the middle with Buckner sidelined.

What's making matters even worse for the Colts is that the three-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve due to his neck injury, meaning that they'll be especially vulnerable against the run. And his absence is what made a date with Bijan— a world-class running back talent— so daunting.

Week 10 exposed that the Dirty Birds win through the air and on the ground, but they are at their best when the run game is humming. They have the personnel to be great, but it's all a matter of if coaching will be able to utilize it effectively.

Despite all of the promise, it ended in the Falcons' fourth straight loss—and this one is even harder to stomach than last week's.