3 Falcons players that will need to step up against the Vikings in Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season as they'll face off against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The game will be the first time since the 2024 National Championship that Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr and JJ McCarthy of the Vikings play against each other.

McCarthy got the best of Penix the last time the two faced off as his Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 to win the national title.

After falling in heartbreaking fashion 23-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, these three Falcons players will need to step up in Week 2 against the Vikings.

1. Tyler Allgeier, RB

The Falcons' rushing attack of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier struggled in the season opener last week. In the loss to the Buccaneers, the two combined for 48 total rushing yards on 22 carries. It was Allgeier who struggled more as Robinson made up for his poor rushing day with 100 receiving yards and a long touchdown on six catches.

Against the Buccaneers, Allgeier rushed for 10 carries for 24 yards. One of the Falcons' biggest keys against the Vikings' defense is the improvement of their rushing game, and the performance of the 25-year-old will likely determine how Atlanta fares on the ground.

2. Darnell Mooney, WR

The return of wide receiver Darnell Mooney to the Falcons' offense this Sunday will be beneficial in Atlanta's chances of winning. Mooney missed week 1 and has been out since July after suffering a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp.

Having one of their best wide receivers back for their week 2 matchup will benefit the Falcons, as Mooney is returning as the Falcons try to avoid starting the season with a 0-2 record. Especially with Drake London back in the lineup too.

Last season with the Falcons, Mooney recorded 992 yards and five touchdowns on 64 catches. We'll see what impact Mooney has on the Falcons against the Vikings on Sunday night.

3. Jalon Walker, LB

The rookie linebacker out of Georgia had an impressive Falcons debut. Walker will be a key contributor to the Falcons' defense for seasons to come, which was enough for Atlanta to draft him with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker totaled three tackles in his NFL debut last week and will need to have a similar impact this week against the Vikings. The Falcons are hopeful that Walker turns into one of the best young linebackers in the NFL this season, and he can prove that with another impressive performance this Sunday.

