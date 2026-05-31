The Atlanta Falcons barely started their offseason workouts and programs, and we are already seeing some interesting reports.

The young-ish team with a new regime is looking to give each starting job to the guy who works the hardest. There is a new sense of competition all over the roster with the new coaching staff -- something Kevin Stefanski and company have talked about.

So lets look at those position battles that are already heating up before well before training camp.

These positions are already hotly contested for the 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. vs Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback

Water is wet. The Falcons' quarterback battle is where all eyes are going to be, and for good reason. You could see either lefty landing the starting gig; Penix Jr. brings upside and arm talent, while Tagovailoa brings experience and consistency. Who will Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees turn to?

But the reason this has heated up so early is Penix Jr.'s ahead-of-schedule recovery. This was the biggest 'X-factor' in this, so if it goes by the wayside, then who knows how things turn out. It's a matter of ceiling versus floor.

Michael Penix Jr., under center, 6-months post ACL surgery, delivering a dime to Drake London.



The haters are furious. pic.twitter.com/3omqem1WA4 — Rise Up Avieon (@RiseUpReader) May 15, 2026

The battle will go throughout training camp and preseason, so we aren't even close to a resolution.

The pass-rush competition next to Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker took on a pass-rushing role as a rookie. But his role appears to be expanding. Of course, he will play on the edge, but defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is ready to unleash him on the second level of the defense.

So all those players playing alongside him -- whether on- or off-the-ball -- will be pushed to earn their reps, anyone from Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam to Troy Andersen and Divine Deablo. It feels like the former Georgia Bulldog is about to turn into the defense's Swiss Army knife, leader, and motivator.

Avieon Terrell vs Mike Hughes vs Billy Bowman Jr. at cornerback

The No. 2 and slot cornerback positions are up in the air; it is like throwing darts in the dark. Will Mike Hughes or Avieon Terrell start on the boundary? Will Billy Bowman Jr., Sydney Brown, Darnay Holmes, or possibly Avieon start inside? Those aren't even all the names in the mix.

There are so many combinations Ulbrich could go with Week 1. We have chaos at cornerback. Most fans hope the two Terrell's start together, but that doesn't mean that will come to fruition. Ulbrich was perfectly fine starting Hughes last year, even if he wasn't spectacular.

Bowman Jr.'s recovery is a big piece in this. Last year's Week 1 starter inside would figure to be the No. 1 option in the slot, but when will he be ready? According to Kevin Stefanski, he is doing well, but still isn't ready for full participation.

There are no shortage of storylines developing in the secondary.