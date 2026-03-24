Jeff Ulbrich gave a Jalon Walker update Falcons fans sniffed out from a mile away

If there's anything that Atlanta Falcons fans learned in 2025, it's that the defense is in some incredibly good hands under Jeff Ulbrich. Being able to keep him after firing Raheem Morris and hiring Kevin Stefanski is a major win, but perhaps the biggest win of all is what he'll accomplish in Year 2 in Atlanta.

The Falcons boast a strong defensive nucleus, but perhaps their most intriguing player on defense is edge rusher Jalon Walker. Now that James Pearce Jr. has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, Walker will be an even more vital part of Atlanta's defensive vision, which bodes well for his future.

The Dirty Birds seem to have a clear vision for the 22-year-old and how they want to utilize him, which likely sees him assume more of a jack-of-all-trades role like Kaden Elliss inherited. While at Georgia's Pro Day, Ulbrich was asked about a larger role for Walker in Year 2, and his response didn't disappoint.

"He's going to make huge strides this year in every way -- from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to also utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do."" Jeff Ulbrich

The Atlanta Falcons' offseason is proof they're ready to invest more trust in Jalon Walker in Year 2

Walker was overshadowed by both Pearce and Xavier Watts during his rookie season, but they're almost going to be forced to rely on him more, especially his versatility in 2026. Not only is Pearce very unlikely to ever play for the Falcons again, Atlanta lost several key defenders in free agency.

Part of the reason why they took him 15th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft was because while he mainly played linebacker in college, they envisioned him making the transition to edge rusher. We all know that Ulbrich prefers defenders with the athleticism and versatility to play multiple roles, which Walker is a perfect fit for.

With Elliss gone, Atlanta is looking for someone new to don the green dot, and with his skillset, Walker could very well become that player. The former Butkus Award winner is a strong run defender, can get to the QB, and honestly is capable of making plays all over the defense, so if he was the reason they felt comfortable losing Elliss, I can get behind that.

According to Pro Football Focus, Walker's 81.3 run defense grade in 2025 ranked sixth out of 115 qualified edge rushers, so utilizing his versatility more frequently will help the Falcons fix their issues with defending the run, but he should also take another major leap towards superstar status in Year 2.

The Georgia product amassed 5.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and 36 combined tackles across 15 games (and nine starts) as a rookie. Those are solid numbers, but Ulbrich is aware that if the defense wants to continue its improvement, unlocking Walker's potential is a good starting point.