Falcons' projected starting lineup has 2 rookies falling short of expectations

There are numerous starting jobs that are up for grabs along the Atlanta Falcons' roster this offseason, making projections of what the Week 1 starting lineup will look like incredibly difficult.

Most of that depth chart controversy has do do with the quarterback position, as we don't know if the Falcons will start Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa to begin the 2026 season. But those competitions in training camp also look to affect a few members of Atlanta's 2026 NFL Draft class.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport confirmed that as he predicted every team's starting lineup, including the Falcons', which was missing two of their most prominent rookies.

Falcons can't leave rookies out of their starting lineup for 2026

Between second-round pick Avieon Terrell and third-round pick Zachariah Branch, there should be a rookie starting for the Falcons come opening week. Those two bring too much talent to leave off the field from the first snap.

Davenport believes they will be out of the early starting lineup, with Atlanta starting Olamide Zaccheaus over Branch and Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr. over Terrell.

It does make sense that Zaccheaus would get the nod. He has been a trusty slot receiver since the Falcons developed him into a great player coming out of Virginia. Meanwhile, the rookie, despite his stunning talent, isn't a finished product.

That said, you would love to see Branch and Bijan Robinson scaring defenses for 30-plus snaps a game. On defense, not seeing two Terrell brothers starting would be shocking. Obviously, the older of the two will start, but the younger is a developed player who can match the NFL's physicality instantly.

The Falcons likely see the younger Terrell brother as a long-term starter on the outside. Maybe he will start inside, pushing last year's rookie Bowman Jr. for a starting gig. Jeff Ulbrich loves Bowman, and it was obvious why before his injury. But, again, it is hard to leave a first-round talent off the field.

I could also see Avieon immediately pushing Hughes down the depth chart. The veteran has been solid, but has rarely forced turnovers. He has just seven forced fumbles and four interceptions in eight seasons -- the 21-year-old had eight and three in three years with the Clemson Tigers.

It'll be interesting to see who the rookie pushes in training camp. The Falcons need at least one or two rookies to make an impact immediately. Fourth-round linebacker Kendal Daniels is another name to watch. Much like De'Vondre Campbell did, Daniels could find himself in Ulbrich's starting lineup sooner rather than later.

So, despite the Falcons not making a first-round selection, there is an expectation that a couple of rookies will be thrown into the fire immediately, but not as soon as Davenport thinksav.