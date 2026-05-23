Kevin Stefanski hinted one Falcons player is inching toward a return from injury

The Kevin Stefanski era with the Atlanta Falcons has officially started, and following all of these intriguing storylines has been enough to give someone whiplash. Between the quarterback competition, the rookie class, and all of the injured players, it's been a chaotic offseason in Atlanta.

While addressing the media for the first time since OTAs began at the start of this week, Stefanski gave updates on some injured Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. was the main one, but Billy Bowman Jr.'s recovery from his Achilles tear suffered in practice has been flying under the radar because of Penix.

Stefanski mentioned that the 23-year-old was doing "really well" in his recovery, which were confirmed during OTAs. He wasn't taking part in team activities yet, but Bowman still took part in Falcons' practice though off to the side, and it's a positive sign to see him ramping up in his return.

Billy Bowman Jr. is making some good progress in his Achilles recovery

The typical recovery time for an Achilles tear is between four and six months, and Bowman suffered the injury in practice prior to a Week 12 matchup in late November. Based on that timeline, he is right where he should be, as we're just about six months to the day from when he suffered the injury.

He's on the longer side of the recovery timeline, but the Dirty Birds would be foolish to rush him back. Week 1 isn't until the second week of September, and training camp isn't until mid-July, so Stefanski knows they can ease him back into action by taking part in walkthroughs rather than throwing him back into the fire.

The 2025 fourth-round pick appeared in six games as a rookie, including one start, where he displayed promise as a nickel cornerback. But the Falcons drafted Avieon Terrell in Round 2 and traded for Sydney Brown, two players who are expected to push him for snaps out of the nickel.

And they still have Mike Hughes, and the Terrell pick could eventually push him inside. So even once he's healthy, it'll be an uphill battle for the Oklahoma product to see the field. So while he's progressing well and is on a good track to be ready for Week 1 (and training camp), keeping his starting job is a whole different battle.

Stefanski also mentioned players such as Bralen Trice and Troy Andersen, but he presumably went into more detail with Bowman because he had more to say. And it seems like the second-year corner cleared one hurdle, but still has plenty more to go until he is officially out of the woods.