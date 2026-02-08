3 free agents playing in the Super Bowl Falcons must try to bring to Atlanta

Today is Super Bowl Sunday, and the stage is set for the NFL to finally crown a new champion-- and it's coming by virtue of a matchup nobody saw coming. If you told somebody in August that the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were playing for the Super Bowl, they'd be calling you crazy.

It figures to be a pretty close game between two evenly-matched teams, but that's not the only thing on the line. The Atlanta Falcons are one of 30 teams who are focusing their attention on the offseason that lies ahead, especially in regards to making some big moves on the free agent market.

The Falcons have a surplus of needs they need to fill this offseason, and both Super Bowl teams have guys that could fill those holes. Super Bowl LX isn't crawling with potential free agent pickups, but three players playing in the big game make too much sense for Ian Cunningham to bring to Atlanta.

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed

It only makes sense to start with the player who has spent the majority of his career in the NFC South: Rashid Shaheed. He torched the Dirty Birds for years, and did more of the same when the Seahawks came to town during the regular season, so he definitely could cash in once free agency rolls around.

In addition to the speedster being the perfect deep threat this offense needs to help Michael Penix Jr. take a step forward , he's also a two-time Pro Bowler as a return man. For a Falcons' special teams that was among the worst in footballtar in 2025, signing Shaheed would kill two birds with one stone.

Seattle Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

For as much as the Falcons need help at wide receiver, arguably their biggest need is in the secondary. The cornerback room was highly underwhelming in 2025, and there's a pretty solid chance Dee Alford leaves in free agency to follow Raheem Morris to San Francisco.

They desperately need to bring in a true running mate for A.J. Terrell, and Riq Woolen could be just that. The 26-year-old isn't the game-changing playmaker we have seen in years past, but a change of scenery could help Woolen return to his past form, especially since he'll be pretty affordable to sign.

New England Patriots EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

Pass-rush isn't super high on the Falcons' list of needs, but you can never have too many of them in the modern NFL. James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker are the future off the EDGE for Jeff Ulbrich's defense, but they need reinforcements since Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie are likely goners.

In a breakout year, Chaisson logged a career-high 7.5 sacks and has cemented himself as a key piece for this New England defense, so obviously Mike Vrabel would like to keep him around. This is another player Cunningham wouldn't have to break the bank to sign and is only entering his age-27 season.