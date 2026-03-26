3 non-Tua Tagovailoa free agent signings that will pay off big time for Falcons

Aside from Tua Tagovailoa, the Atlanta Falcons' offseason has been full of middle-of-the-pack signings. They are strapped for cash, as well as draft picks, requiring new general manager Ian Cunningham to make the strategic moves.

While they haven't made the headlines, they have made plenty of signings who will immediately make an impact for this team.

Of course, Tagovailoa has garnered the headlines, but let's find new players who will make some less noticeable impacts this season.

These new Atlanta Falcons will make underrated, immediate impacts in 2026

Olamide Zaccheaus - WR

The Falcons watched Olamide Zaccheaus' development firsthand when he was signed out of Virginia as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has since been a reliable slot weapon for all four of his teams.

With the problems at wide receiver last year, the addition of Zaccheaus is much welcomed. They had no depth and struggled to find a slot weapon not named Drake London. With OZ, you have that -- all at the low price of $2.3 million.

Last season, he fell victim to the Chicago Bears' stacked position. This year, his opportunities will double. Expect him to get back to his typical 500-yard season.

Azeez Ojulari - EDGE

Just two years ago, the Falcons were mulling trading a third-round pick to the New York Giants at the trade deadline for Azeez Ojulari. They didn't pull the trigger, but ended up with him two years later.

For whatever reason, Ojulari's one season in Philadelphia ended with him playing in just three games and 67 snaps. He is a better player than that, and the Dirty Birds' new front office knew that. He is still just 25 years old, and having Nate Ollie in his ear will do wonders.

While you shouldn't expect it, I am putting it into the universe that he potentially could have double-digit sacks if fully healthy in 2026.

Christian Harris - LB

Signing any former Houston Texans defender is a great idea -- especially if it is a linebacker. He had the opportunity to learn from former linebacker DeMeco Ryans, which will pay huge dividends with his new team.

I cannot stress enough the intensity, passion, and violence that the Texans instill in their linebackers. The Falcons will get that in the form of the fast 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker. Not to mention, Jeff Ulbrich has made a habit of turning slightly built backers into phenomenal players.

Obviously, it hurts to lose Kaden Elliss, especially to the Saints. But landing a cheap option like Harris will pay off much like Divine Deablo did last year.