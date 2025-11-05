Falcons' Midseason Awards: Bijan Robinson dominates while Xavier Watts leads rookies

At the midpoint of the 2025 season, the Atlanta Falcons have been a tale of two halves -- offensive bursts led by their dynamic young core and stretches of inconsistency that have kept them hovering around the playoff picture.

Still, several individual performances have defined their first nine games, from established stars carrying the offense to emerging rookies reshaping the defense.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ Midseason Awards, spotlighting their Team MVP, Best Draft Pick, and Most Disappointing Player so far.

Falcons' Midseason Awards: How do things look after Week 9?

Team MVP: RB Bijan Robinson

There’s no debate about who’s been the engine of Atlanta’s offense this season.

Bijan Robinson has been nothing short of sensational through nine games, leading the team in rushing and ranking among the league’s most complete offensive weapons. He’s amassed 595 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry with two touchdowns, while also proving to be a playbook extender as a receiving threat.

Through the air, the 23-year-old has totaled 41 receptions for 463 yards and two more scores, trailing only Drake London in team receiving production. Taking the layers back on his game, Robinson’s versatility makes him impossible to scheme out of a game.

He’s not just a back who thrives on handoffs and checkdowns; he’s a true multi-dimensional weapon who can split out wide, run routes, and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

Every week, he showcases the rare blend of power, balance, and vision that made him a top 10 pick in 2023, and for an offense still growing under Michael Penix Jr., Robinson has been its heartbeat -- the one constant driving Atlanta’s success.

Best Draft Pick: S Xavier Watts

The Falcons’ 2025 draft class was small, featuring just five players, but third-round safety Xavier Watts has quickly proven to be the crown jewel.

Taken late on Day 2 (96th overall) out of Notre Dame, Watts has brought a veteran-level poise and playmaking presence to the back end of Atlanta’s defense.

In his first eight games, he’s already recorded two interceptions and has allowed just nine catches on 12 targets for 123 yards, and over the past three weeks, he’s been nearly flawless in coverage with just one reception allowed on two targets for four yards.

He's lined up deep as a free safety, in the box, at nickel, and his discipline and instincts stand out for a rookie as a perimeter stalwart who has the ability to read routes and anticipate throws.

A two-time unanimous All-American in his final two seasons in South Bend, Watts has carried that same level of consistency to the NFL. While the spotlight entering the season was on fellow rookies in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr, it’s Watts who’s proven to be Atlanta’s best draft pick at midseason.

Most Disappointing Player: Darnell Mooney

Coming off a productive 2024 campaign where he logged 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns, Mooney entered the season expected to be a dependable No. 2 option opposite Drake London.

Instead, his 2025 performance has fallen well short of expectations.

In six games, Mooney has managed just 12 receptions for 173 yards, catching fewer than half of his targets. The lone bright spot? If you want to call it that -- Week 7 against San Francisco, when he caught three passes for 68 yards.

Since then, he’s struggled to make a consistent impact -- 15 yards against Washington, 11 against Miami, and 15 more against New England in Week 9.

For a player whose game is built on speed and separation, Mooney hasn’t been able to stretch defenses or establish any sort of chemistry with Penix. Whether it’s timing issues, inconsistent route precision, or just missed opportunities, his production hasn’t matched his role.