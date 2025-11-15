Jessie Bates revealed the unlikely rookie keeping the Falcons' locker room together

As one would expect with the Atlanta Falcons in the midst of a four-game losing streak, it's testing the team's bonds within the locker room. The 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts in Week 10 saw many question if Raheem Morris is losing the locker room, but it's clear this group sticks together regardless.

The 3-6 Dirty Birds have no shortage of leaders they can rely on, but veteran defenders A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III are the two headliners. However, when Bates was asked about who else is helping to preserve unity within the locker room, he named dropped rookie cornerback Billy Bowman Jr.

I asked Falcons safety Jessie Bates III if there has been a player who's not a captain, like him, or even a regular leader in the locker room who has stepped up during this tough period to keep the team together. He said rookie cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 13, 2025

Bowman made his return to the lineup in Week 10 after missing the last four games due to injury, so the fact that he's managed to make an impact without suiting up speaks volumes. And it's further proof that the 22-year-old has entrenched himself as Atlanta's nickel cornerback of the future.

Jessie Bates III credits Billy Bowman Jr. for stepping up as a leader amid Falcons' losing streak

Before landing with the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Bowman shined at Oklahoma, where he was a three-year starter and captain before earning All-SEC honors as a senior. But in college he played more safety compared to the transition to more nickel corner in the pros.

Bates has been quick to praise Falcons' rookies all season long, as he's served as a quasi-mentor to both the Texas native and third-round rookie Xavier Watts, and both have quietly shined this season while first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. steal the spotlight.

The rookies have played a pivotal role in Atlanta's defensive turnaround under Jeff Ulbrich, as the Falcons surprisingly boast the NFL's best pass defense through 10 weeks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bowman's 34.3 PFF grade in Week 10 marked the lowest of his career, as he allowed receptions on all four plays in which he was targeted. His categorical PFF grades were also the lowest of his career, but that's what you expect after not playing since Week 4.

Unfortunately it was a rough outing for him in Berlin having to guard Colts rookie sensation Tyler Warren, but he (like the rest of the defense) had no answers for Jonathan Taylor all morning long. Luckily, Bowman and the defense should bounce back in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers.

It's proof that the Dirty Birds' defensive success is coming from more than just one place, as Bowman will soon make his emergence impossible to ignore.