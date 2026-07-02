3 players that Falcons fans need to keep a close eye on during training camp

The Atlanta Falcons training camp begins on July 29, but the Kevin Stefanski era will be open to the public for the first time on July 31, and the questions surrounding this roster are getting louder…

The quarterback situation is unresolved, a third-round rookie is already turning heads, and an edge rusher who's never played a regular season snap is on the clock. So we're set to answer a bunch of questions about this roster.

Here are three names to lock in on when camp gets underway.

3 names Falcons fans must watch closely throughout training camp

1. Tua Tagovailoa / Michael Penix Jr.

No surprise here cause Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr. is the storyline that will define the Falcons' 2026 season. Penix, the No. 8 pick in 2024, tore his ACL last season and has been limited to individual work and 7 on 7 reps during OTAs and minicamp as he hasn't been cleared for contact yet.

Meanwhile, Tua has been running with the first team offense all spring and is getting comfortable in Atlanta. Now Penix is hoping to be cleared for full reps by the time camp starts. If he is, this gets interesting fast. If he's not, Tua continues to build a lead that could be hard to close. Either way, training camp is where this competition actually begins.

2. Zachariah Branch

Falcons' third-round rookie Zachariah Branch ran a 4.35 40 at the combine, and at minicamp, he took a screen pass the length of the field and made it look easy. He quickly made an impression on Tua, who compared him to Jaylen Waddle which is about as high praise as a slot receiver can get.

Branch also seems fit to inherit the return game, which was a disaster for Atlanta last season as they finished 27th in punt return yards, 29th in total return yards, and dead last in yards per kickoff return. Branch led the nation in punt return average in 2023 at USC.

3. Bralen Trice

No Falcon may have more to prove this summer than edge rusher Bralen Trice… After being drafted in the third round in 2024, he tore his left ACL then re-aggravated the same knee a year later. He has yet to play a single NFL regular season snap.

In fact, by the time the Falcons open their preseason it will be 735 days since Trice last played a football game.

There's a roster spot on the line too. The edge room behind Jalon Walker, Azeez Ojulari, James Pearce Jr., and Samson Ebukam is slim as Trice likely needs to beat out DeAngelo Malone to make the final 53.

The quarterback battle will dominate headlines, Branch could emerge as one of the offense's most exciting new weapons, and Trice is fighting to finally turn potential into production. As the Falcons prepare for what they hope will be a playoff push under Stefanski, all three players could play a major role in determining how far Atlanta goes in 2026.