Michael Penix Jr.'s runway as Falcons' starter is gradually getting shorter

The Atlanta Falcons have spent much of the offseason insisting that Michael Penix Jr. remains firmly in their long-term plans. But outside the building, not everyone is convinced the former first round pick's future is secure.

That reality was reinforced this week when FanSided's Wynston Wilcox included Penix on his list of 10 NFL players who will make or break their futures this season.

"Michael Penix Jr. is in a quarterback battle after being the starter for much of the 2025 season," Wilcox wrote. "His situation is a bit different, though, in the sense that he’s coming off yet another torn ACL. Tua Tagovailoa isn’t just short-term insurance for Atlanta; if he plays well, the Falcons have no reason to extend Penix and can find a trade partner for him."

Penix was one of just two quarterbacks on the list given a "Break" verdict heading into the 2026 season, which shows just how much pressure is surrounding Atlanta's quarterback situation.

Michael Penix Jr. was listed as a make-or-break player in 2026

As Wilcox mentioned, the Falcons did bring in former Pro Bowler Tua Tagovailoa to compete directly with Penix for the starting job. So as a result, 2026 is shaping up as the most important season of Michael Penix Jr.'s NFL career.

Here's the thing about the Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. He just released a quarterback he paid $180 million. If he's willing to cut bait on that contract, a rookie deal isn't going to buy Michael Penix Jr. much patience.

Penix started for most of 2025 before tearing his ACL for the third time in his career. Now he's rehabbing while Tua Tagovailoa soaks up the bulk of 11-on-11 reps in mandatory minicamp.

Falcons QB coach Alex Van Pelt confirmed as much this week, saying the "competition" hasn't really started because the two quarterbacks "aren't competing at the same level right now." Still, that's not exactly a vote of confidence for the guy who's supposed to be the franchise's long term answer…

Now it is worth noting that Penix's recovery has been ahead of schedule, and he's already taking 7-on-7 reps. The Falcons have also stated publicly that he'll get an equal shot once he's cleared for full team drills.

And Penix's deal still gives Atlanta a financial edge if he does perform. He's on a far cheaper contract than Tagovailoa would command long-term, which should, in theory, buy him some rope. But "in theory" isn't doing much for a guy who just got lumped in with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud on a list of quarterbacks facing existential pressure.

Penix doesn't control his own timeline right now, and that's the scariest part of his situation. If Tagovailoa wins the job and holds it, the clock on Penix's time in Atlanta will start ticking fast. The talent is still there, but the runway just got a whole lot shorter.