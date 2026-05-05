3 still-available free agent Falcons must consider signing before training camp

The Atlanta Falcons have gotten considerably better this offseason, but I don't think they're done just yet. They quietly made some nice moves in free agency and came away with a really good 2026 draft class given the circumstances, but that doesn't mean Ian Cunningham should be content with the state of this roster.

Because of Kaleb McGary's retirement, the Falcons have just over $19 million in cap space they have to spend--and since an extension with Bijan Robinson won't start until 2028 and long-term deals with Drake London and Kyle Pitts won't kick in until 2027, Atlanta can use that money to improve their roster in the short-term.

There is still a surprising amount of talent still available in free agency, and it feels inevitable that a Wave 2 free agent spike comes across the next few weeks. Free agents signed now won't count against teams' 2027 comp pick formulas, so the Falcons can address some needs right before training camp.

With all of the talent that has gone unsigned in free agency to date, the Dirty Birds should sign one of these three players if they want to put that money to good use.

DT Christian Wilkins

The Falcons need a nose tackle, and since DJ Reader seems to be out of their price range, so Wilkins is the next best option. In 2023, the 30-year-old recorded a career-high nine sacks, but lasted just one season of a four-year, $110 million deal signed with the Las Vegas Raiders before getting cut.

The issue is that Wilkins comes with a lot of red flags despite his talent. He missed all of last season due to injury, and the Raiders cut him after just five games due to his locker room presence. Atlanta doesn't need any more DL with off-field concerns, but he'd be a great David Onyemata replacement.

WR Stefon Diggs

The Falcons have made the wide receiver room a priority this offseason after their lack of depth at the position was nearly their demise in 2025. They signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus and drafted Zachariah Branch, but the more reinforcements they can add behind London, the better.

That's where Stefon Diggs come in. The four-time Pro Bowler comes with some baggage, but he'll make this receiver room better across the board. He's been a top target for Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins, and Drake Maye, and could make Michael Penix Jr.'s life significantly easier too.

You can argue that Jauan Jennings is more talented, but he's younger and will be more expensive. So if Cunningham and Matt Ryan can sign the 32-year-old on a more team-friendly contract, Diggs would be the perfect WR2 to catapult this offense into legit contender status.

OT Taylor Decker

Jake Matthews isn't getting any younger, and for the first time in his career, he started to show signs of regression in 2025. The Falcons need to start thinking about adding more stability on the offensive line, and while Taylor Decker is not the most popular option, he is undoubtedly the best OT available.

Herein lies the issue. Spotrac projected his market value at $21.3 million a year, and not only do the Falcons not have that money, he is not worth that money. The 32-year-old also regressed in 2025, so if he'd be willing to compete with Matthews for the starting left tackle job, the Pro Bowl tackle is worth signing at the right price-- if that even exists-- for Bill Callahan's OL.