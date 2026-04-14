Falcons must resist the urge to sign polarizing Pro Bowl WR after new prediction

When Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzardo mapped out the “ideal landing spots” for the top free agents still sitting on the market two weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft, one line quietly jumped off the page for Atlanta Falcons fans.

“Ideal landing spot for Stefon Diggs: the Atlanta Falcons.”

This was a national outlet looking at the league, looking at the tape, and landing on Atlanta as the cleanest football fit for a veteran receiver who might not even have much of a market. And the reason they gave is the part Falcons fans can’t ignore.

“Diggs had a memorable comeback season… stepped up when it mattered most and gave Drake Maye a much-needed security blanket.”

The Atlanta Falcons should not sign Stefon Diggs for a multitude of reasons

Diggs is 33. He’s coming off of legal issues that have clearly cooled his market. He’s unsigned deep into free agency for reasons that have nothing to do with football. But he still put up 85 catches and 1,013 yards as the top target in a New England Patriots offense that went to the Super Bowl.

But if you strip away the legal issues, the price tag, the personality, and the age, what’s left is a very specific player type. A veteran route technician who makes life easier on a young QBj. That’s what made the Falcons pop as a fit.

Atlanta has Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson. What they don’t have is a veteran route technician who can separate on third down, win immediately off the line, and make life easier for Michael Penix Jr. (or Tua) the way Diggs did for Drake Maye. And Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus don't move the needle all that much-- if at all.

What this says about the Falcons (not Diggs)

This is where the story gets interesting. Multiple outlets have pointed out the same thing from different angles:

Stefon Diggs may not have much of a market

Atlanta badly needs another receiver after moving on from Darnell Mooney

The draft is likely where they solve it

A veteran like Diggs would be the perfect bridge for Penix

You can dismiss the idea because of price. You can dismiss it because of the off-field situation. But you can’t dismiss what it reveals: The Falcons need exactly the kind of receiver Stefon Diggs is. A separator. A route winner. An elevator of quarterbacks. That archetype is now on the radar.

Cause if Diggs is the “ideal fit,” then the Falcons’ draft board at wide receiver likely looks for elite route runners over raw athletes, immediate separators over developmental traits, and players who help Penix or Tua on Day 1, not Year 3.

That’s the real takeaway. Stefon Diggs isn’t the plan. He’s the template. And SI accidentally pointed directly at it.