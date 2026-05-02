Falcons' hopes of a Bijan Robinson extension received another major breakthrough

The NFL Draft is over. Rookie minicamps are starting. This is the time of year when extensions get done. And for the Atlanta Falcons, one extension sits above every item on the to-do list: Pay Bijan Robinson.

Robinson just produced one of the greatest seasons in franchise history:

2,298 scrimmage yards (Falcons record)

1,478 rushing yards (4th in NFL)

820 receiving yards on 79 catches

5.1 yards per carry

A 93 yard touchdown, the longest run in the league last season

First team All-Pro

Second Pro Bowl

4th in Offensive Player of the Year voting

In three seasons, he has 3,910 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns. He’s 24 years old and just said this offseason: “I really feel like this is the best I have felt my whole time being here.” That quote should make Falcons fans smile. It should also make the front office move faster to pay him.

The Falcons' extension hopes with Bijan Robinson received another positive update

Adam Schefter has said an extension is expected this offseason. CBS analyst Jonathan Jones said Bijan Robinson could become the highest-paid running back in NFL history. It feels like it's only a matter of time before he gets the money nobody is questioning he deserves.

League discussion around new deals for running backs like Jahmyr Gibbs and De'Von Achane keeps circling back to one name first: Bijan. His new extension is about to reset the RB market for everyone.

As CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo noted, “Atlanta recently exercised Robison's fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. The Falcons would benefit, though, by rewarding arguably the NFL's best running back with a contract that says as much.”

The current highest paid RBs are Saquon Barkley at $20.6M AAV and Christian McCaffrey at $19M AAV. Then there’s the growing wildcard: Arizona Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love, whose $50.4M in guaranteed money as a top-three pick has reset expectations for what elite backs can command.

The common thread in every one of these conversations? Robinson is either about to top them or sit very closely behind them.

This isn’t the same offensive environment Robinson entered as a rookie. Under Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta is installing a system that historically funnels the offense through the running back in both the run and pass game. That makes Robinson the centerpiece.

When the notification comes across your phone that Robinson has agreed to a three or four-year extension worth historic money, it shouldn’t feel sudden. It should feel overdue.

Because every sign around the league, every insider report, every market comparison, and every Falcons action this offseason points in the same direction: Bijan Robinson’s extension isn’t a question anymore. It’s a countdown.