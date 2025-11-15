The Atlanta Falcons have fallen from grace over the last month. After starting 3-2 after a big win on Monday Night Football against the Bills, the Falcons have lost four straight and stand at 3-6 entering a clash with the Carolina Panthers Week 11.

Three kickers, Raheem Morris on the hot seat, and Michael Penix struggling have highlighted the last month. Let's assess where Atlanta stands moving forward following another harrowing loss in Week 10, and how this team can proceed.

3 things we've learned about the future of the Falcons entering Week 11

Is Michael Penix the future?

Even Michael Penix Jr. himself has said he doesn't think he's played up to franchise quarterback standards this season. In Week 10, he completed a career low 42% of his passes and dropped his season completion percentage to 58%. While heavily inaccurate, Penix doesn't make many mistakes, with a 3:1 TD/INT ratio this season.

Penix's biggest problem is accuracy, which is well below the NFL average of 65% this season. Week 10 only brought on more questions about Penix being the long-term answer in Atlanta, but the Falcons don't have much of a choice.

Of course, Kirk Cousins, who struggled in his lone start this season, could reemerge as the starter, but that's highly unlikely.

The good news would be the upcoming NFL draft; with the poor record, the Falcons may likely wind up with a top 10 pick. Unfortunately, Terry Fontenot traded away that pick to acquire James Pearce Jr., who has finally started to turn a corner.

Unless Penix turns it around quickly, Week 10 only solidified mass questions about his ceiling in Atlanta, but play-calling might be playing more of a factor than we realize.

Raheem Morris won't coach in 2026

If the Falcons continue on this trajectory, Morris won't be in Atlanta next season. Atlanta's improved roster failed to get into the playoffs last year, but this season has been a complete disaster. Fans know Morris is on the hot seat moving forward, but the Falcons have gotten through the tough part of the schedule.

Moving forward, Morris will only keep his job if he finishes strong, which he has the opportunity to. Atlanta plays the Bucs, Rams, and Seahawks, which will be difficult, but the remaining five are certainly winnable.

The season isn't over, but Morris remains on the hot seat until he drastically turns this team around and realizes his OC is not up to snuff.

The pass rush is for real!

Seven sacks! Seven! That's 13 over the last two games, thrusting the Dirty Birds into fifth in sacks per game. Incredibly, nearly everyone got into the action with seven Falcons getting a sack. Rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus have recorded three in the last two games, leading the resurgence.

After three straight seasons of pitiful pass rush, the heavy offseason investment is paying huge dividends this season. Nobody should be happier than Jeff Ulbrich.