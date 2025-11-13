Atlanta radio host goes on anti-Raheem Morris rant after Falcons' Week 10 loss

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been in hot water for the last couple of weeks, and it only continues to get worse. On Monday, Nick Cellini, a host of 680 the Fan sports radio show, went off on Morris's unsuccessful coaching performance after listening to his Week 10 postgame presser:

"He has said the same thing now four weeks in a row, he's a loser as a head coach," Cellini said. He's 21 games under .500. May be a nice guy, may be good as a coordinator, the guy is a loser, and he has no solutions."

Cellini torches the front office and said Raheem’s postgame comments. 🔥😳



“The guy [Raheem]’s a loser… that’s who you hired.”@CelliniNick pic.twitter.com/TOTdDmb3nL — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) November 10, 2025

Statistically speaking, Cellini is correct. Through five total seasons as Head Coach, Morris has a 32-53 record, with no playoff appearances. Imagine you were successful at your job just 37% of the time. If that didn't put you in hot water with your employer, nothing would.

Nick Cellini rightfully went scorched earth on Raheem Morris

This is where we're at with Morris, and it's just getting started. The Falcons have lost two blowout games to seemingly inferior opponents this season, and play a couple more in the coming weeks. The next three weeks, the Falcons face the Panthers, Saints, and Jets before a Week 15 bout against the Seahawks.

These teams combined are 9-20 this season, which could be just what the doctor ordered for a turnaround, or disaster. The Falcons have beaten two mediocre teams, the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, and boast a key win against the Bills.

Since the Bills game, disaster has ensued. The Falcons have lost four straight games for the second consecutive season, and their run game has been highly ineffective. After posting top 10 numbers in rushing yards per game last season, Atlanta has dropped to the middle of the pack and will likely continue to fall.

Whether it's the offensive coordinator's play calling or the defense's failure to stop the run, the trail of disaster all leads back to Morris. He is 11-15 over the last two seasons, which isn't much better than his predecessor, Arthur Smith who is thriving as the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dirty Birds boast the 23rd hardest strength of schedule moving forward, and a quick three-game win streak would silence the doubters. Unfortunately, Morris hasn't proved he can be a successful head coach, ever, so we're more than likely in for a long season yet again.