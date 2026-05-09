Total mystery around Falcons' QB battle offers controversy with no end in sight

Will Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa start for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2026 season?

That is a burning question on everyone's mind, and will continue to do so as the offseason progresses. There are benefits and potential downfalls for each player -- Penix Jr. brings talent but injury concerns, while Tagovailoa brings stability but a lower ceiling.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin touched on how each team has helped its young quarterback succeed this season. When it comes to the Falcons, he didn't provide any more clarity as to who will start at the game's most important position--just how the moves they made will drag out the controversy through training camp.

"The Falcons made a bunch of moves, but we don't know whether they were to help Penix or the guy that might replace him, Tua Tagovailoa," Dubin wrote.

Falcons continue to have no answers at the quarterback position

Penix Jr. was a part of a historic first-round class at his position. Caleb Williams was drafted first overall, followed by Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix.

Without a doubt, Penix Jr. has been the second-most disappointing player on that list, behind McCarthy. However, unlike the young Vikings quarterback, the Falcons are giving him a real shot at starting the 2026 season.

CBS Sports didn't highlight the former Michigan Wolverine, but did highlight the former Washington Husky. They commented on how the Falcons made a bunch of moves, including signing Jawaan Taylor, Austin Hooper, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Brian Robinson, and drafting Zachariah Branch.

But who were these moves made for? The veteran or the third-year passer? The first factor in this is the latter's rehab. He won't start if he can't play. However, all signs have pointed toward him being available for the important offseason dates. If so, he has a strong chance of starting.

But there was a reason Kevin Stefanski's group signed Tagovailoa. While it wasn't for much money, he has a history of leading a team to the postseason -- something Falcons fans want more than anything. When you get into the skillset, Tua provides more consistency with short, middle-of-the-field passing. Penix Jr. is the gunslinger.

Is there something to be gleaned from Dubin's mention of the Falcons' offseason moves? Obviously, their offense will be predicated on running the football, but the players they brought in signal towards Tua starting. Zaccheaus and Hooper provide strong underneath production. Dotson can take the top off a defense and tends to work outside the hashes. And Branch will be a home-run hitter underneath.

I'll also continue to say that Atlanta has more invested in the younger option; Penix Jr. was drafted by them in the first round (even if it was the previous regime), has a higher salary, and is under contract for longer. Starting him would be the better long-term solution, but his health remains an issue.

I have a feeling this battle will come down to the final game of the preseason.